Indonesian passenger ship sinks in bad weather; search for 140 people under way
103 others evacuated, one of whom have died
- Rescuers launched a search, deploying a team, ships and a helicopter towards the passenger vessel’s last known position, said an official. PHOTO: EPA
[JAKARTA] Indonesian rescuers were searching on Sunday (Sep 13) for 140 people from a passenger ship that sank in the Java Sea after 103 others were evacuated, one of whom died, a search and rescue agency official said.
An Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people had been reported missing after losing contact early on Sunday during bad weather, the search and rescue agency said.
The Virgo Transport 8 ship had set sail on Saturday from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin, it said.
The agency said later on Sunday the ship had sunk, without providing further details.
I Putu Sudayana, the head of the agency’s Banjarmasin office, said in a video statement that 103 people had been evacuated using different ships and some of them would be taken to an East Java port.
Rescuers launched a search, deploying a team, ships and a helicopter towards the passenger vessel’s last known position, he said.
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes more affordable and readily available than air travel.
However, safety standards are not always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high accident rate. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Beyond Nvidia: How Singapore is earning its place in the semiconductor value chain
S-Reits an ‘oasis of calm’ amid global bond yield surge: UOBKH
Deutsche Bank’s private bank seeks experienced wealth teams for deeper push into Asia
Can Bali swop beach capital for global capital without the skyscrapers?