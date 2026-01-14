Indonesian ride-hailing industry set for shake-up under draft presidential decree

The decree, now under consideration, will slash caps on commissions to 10% from the current 20%

A ride-hailing motobike rider during a protest in Jakarta streets last September. Since then, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been under pressure to respond to drivers’ demands for better pay and conditions. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Millions of Indonesian ride-hailing drivers would receive major increases to financial and social benefits under a draft decree being considered by President Prabowo Subianto, two sources said, threatening the profitability of ride-sharing platforms in the largest market in South-east Asia.

Prabowo is under pressure to respond to drivers’ demands for better pay and conditions, particularly after their involvement in widespread student-led protests in August demonstrated the political clout of the sector’s workforce.

The debate also comes amid concerns about driver welfare as a result of a potential merger between the two largest ride-hailing platforms in the country, Indonesia’s GoTo and Singapore-based rival Grab.

Critics of the deal say it will create a monopoly that will work against drivers.

The draft rules, seen by Reuters, details of the concessions, and potentially immediate enforcement via a presidential decree, have not previously been reported. It was not clear whether this was the final draft or when it would be enforced.

The decree, now under consideration, would slash caps on commissions – the amount ride-hailing companies take from drivers for each trip – to 10 per cent from the current 20 per cent.

Indonesia is the only country in South-east Asia that places caps on commissions for two-wheel ride-hailing services, and a cap would further limit the platforms’ margins.

They would also have to pay for the accident and death insurance of drivers in full, which could cost companies about US$1 a month for each of the roughly seven million delivery drivers in the ride-hailing industry.

Health, old-age and pension premiums would also be split for industry workers, potentially driving up hiring costs further.

“Most of the players in the industry cannot sustain these changes,” said an industry source who has seen the draft and who expressed concern that the insurance fees would mean skyrocketing annual spending.

A second source, who also confirmed the proposals, warned that the costs of premiums borne by platforms could lower margins, and reduce the number of drivers they can allow on their platform.

Such benefits have been resisted by companies for years. They insist that drivers are gig workers, who are not eligible for the same insurance available to full-time employees.

The draft also authorises the government to review agreements between the companies and online transportation workers, and protects the right to unionise.

The government and the presidential office did not respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.

Political force

The administration of President Prabowo has been particularly sensitive when it comes to appeasing drivers. Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi has labelled them “heroes of the economy”.

Siwage Dharma Negara, a senior fellow at the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said: “Motorcycle-taxi drivers have become an increasingly visible political force, staging multiple protests over commission rates and rights and drawing significant public attention to their grievances.”

He added that the death of a motorcycle-taxi rider during the August protests sharply intensified public scrutiny of gig workers’ vulnerability, and likely increased political urgency around the protection of workers.

In 2024, Indonesia led the Asean taxi market with a 37 per cent share, based on its population and rapid uptake of digital payments, data from India-based research firm Mordor Intelligence showed.

The decree under consideration would also apply to on-demand logistics firms such as Lalamove, a Hong Kong-based company, and global logistics service firm J&T Express, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. REUTERS