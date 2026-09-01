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Indonesia’s annual inflation edges up to 3.19% in August

This is roughly in line with the 3.13% expected by economists polled by Reuters

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Published Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 12:26 PM — Updated Tue, Sep 1, 2026 · 01:22 PM
    • Indonesia’s annual inflation rate picked up to 3.19% in August from 2.88 per cent in July, official data showed on Sep 1.
    • Indonesia’s annual inflation rate picked up to 3.19% in August from 2.88 per cent in July, official data showed on Sep 1. PHOTO: EPA

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s annual inflation rate picked up to 3.19 per cent in August from 2.88 per cent in July, official data showed on Tuesday (Sep 1). This is roughly in line with the 3.13 per cent expected by economists polled by Reuters, and within the central bank’s 1.5 to 3.5 per cent target range.

    The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was 2.92 per cent, compared with the poll’s 2.8 per cent and June’s 2.76 per cent. REUTERS

    This is a developing story.

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