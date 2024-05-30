Indonesia’s dual citizenship push to combat brain drain, talent shortage: analysts
While its diaspora rallies behind the idea, dual nationality may not be a cure-all for the country’s talent woes
[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s professional diaspora has cheered the prospects of dual citizenship as South-east Asia’s largest economy mulls the move to lure its citizens back home, although experts caution that this alone will not solve the country’s acute digital talent shortage.
Granting dual citizenship to the skilled workers diaspora could be a much-awaited game changer for the Indonesian economy amid a rapid growth in the digital era, said Sulistyawan Wibisono, president of the Indonesian Diaspora Network (IDN) Global.
The plan to amend the dual citizenship law is set to be discussed between the Indonesian government and parliament, said Wibisono, an Indonesian lawyer based in Melbourne.
