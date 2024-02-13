Indonesia’s Pertamina to slash capacity at second-biggest refinery due to upgrade

INDONESIA’S state energy company Pertamina will reduce production capacity at its Balikpapan refinery starting in the third week of February as an upgrade of the facility advances, the company said on Tuesday (Feb 13).

The “plant stop revamp” at the country’s second-largest refinery will last for two months, the company said, during which capacity will be reduced to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 260,000 bpd normally.

Pertamina is revamping Balikpapan to increase its capacity to 360,000 bpd and to be able to produce fuel with Euro V emission standards.

As at last month, 87 per cent of the upgrade had already been completed.

The Balikpapan project is part of Pertamina’s long-term refinery upgrade plans. It is aiming to complete the first phase of Balikpapan upgrade this year. REUTERS