Indonesia’s sovereign fund INA resets strategy to private-sector deals post-Danantara

It manages about US$10 billion in assets in a portfolio that used to be dominated by state-linked investments

Elisa Valenta

Elisa Valenta

Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Ridha Wirakusumah, CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), says the fund now aims to leverage its role as a co-investor alongside global partners.
    Ridha Wirakusumah, CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), says the fund now aims to leverage its role as a co-investor alongside global partners. PHOTO: INDONESIA INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

    [JAKARTA] After years dominated by state-linked transactions, Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is pivoting to private-sector deals. This follows the transfer of most state-owned enterprise (SOE)-related assets to the newly set up state investment vehicle Danantara, said its top executive.

    INA chief executive Ridha Wirakusumah told The Business Times in an interview: “Last year was a pivotal period for INA. We had carried out many transactions and investments involving SOEs.

    “But with the establishment of Danantara, it was only natural for INA to pivot towards non-SOE deals.”

    Indonesia

