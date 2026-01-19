Indonesia’s sovereign fund INA resets strategy to private-sector deals post-Danantara

It manages about US$10 billion in assets in a portfolio that used to be dominated by state-linked investments

Ridha Wirakusumah, CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), says the fund now aims to leverage its role as a co-investor alongside global partners. PHOTO: INDONESIA INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

[JAKARTA] After years dominated by state-linked transactions, Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is pivoting to private-sector deals. This follows the transfer of most state-owned enterprise (SOE)-related assets to the newly set up state investment vehicle Danantara, said its top executive.

INA chief executive Ridha Wirakusumah told The Business Times in an interview: “Last year was a pivotal period for INA. We had carried out many transactions and investments involving SOEs.

“But with the establishment of Danantara, it was only natural for INA to pivot towards non-SOE deals.”