Indonesia’s transparency push calms MSCI fears, but reform continuity is key

The country’s swift measures are sufficient to avert losing emerging market status for now, say analysts

Elisa Valenta

Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Over the past three weeks, a string of negative signals has rattled Indonesia’s markets. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s swift moves to boost ownership transparency and align with MSCI’s standards have calmed fears of a market downgrade, but analysts say the real test will be sustaining reform momentum and macro policy credibility to sustain investor confidence.

    For now, analysts reckon Indonesia’s swift-footed transparency measures are sufficient to avert losing emerging market status – an outcome MSCI had warned about should the country fail to address its concentrated free-float ownership issue.

    Mohit Mirpuri, senior partner at SGMC Capital, said Indonesian authorities have already shown a willingness to respond and have acted swiftly to engage with MSCI, demonstrating a proactive approach that reduces the risk of a more severe outcome.

