The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran hands resignation to parliament as Jokowi backs Prabowo

The country’s economy has not been disrupted by political developments, the government says

Summarise
Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 01:53 PM
    • Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) has also submitted a resignation letter to President Prabowo Subianto.
    • Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) has also submitted a resignation letter to President Prabowo Subianto. PHOTO: EPA

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka handed his resignation to parliament’s upper house on Thursday (Nov 12), ending days of speculation on his political future.

    Meanwhile, Gibran’s father, former president Joko Widodo, voiced support for current leader Prabowo Subianto.

    “We will continue to support President Prabowo’s administration, especially programmes that serve the interests of the broader public,” Jokowi told reporters outside his home in the central Java city of Solo.

    Scrutiny is growing over the Indonesian government’s fiscal plans and broader policy direction, while downgrade risks still linger for the stock market, with the rupiah weakening as much as 0.6 per cent to plumb a fresh record low of 18,248 against the US dollar.

    Indonesia’s economy has not been disrupted by political developments, the government said on Thursday after the resignation. The government is operating normally, its communication office added.

    Minutes before Jokowi’s remarks, Gibran arrived at parliament in Jakarta to meet its leaders for 20 minutes, handing in his resignation and asking parliament to process it, said Ahmad Muzani, the speaker of its upper house.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Gibran made his decision “through my own volition ... for the interests of the government and nation”, Muzani told reporters while reading out the resignation letter.

    Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Correction Yusril Ihza Mahendra said Gibran quit for personal reasons and cited “growing public sentiment”, in the letter of just five paragraphs.

    Prabowo and Gibran embracing at the state palace on Thursday (Nov 12). PHOTO: PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT

    Quitting follows calls for impeachment

    Gibran had also submitted a resignation letter to Prabowo, said Muzani, adding that he did not explain why he resigned.

    The 39-year-old was elected alongside Prabowo in a 2024 election.

    His resignation followed a push by lawmakers for his impeachment on grounds of inadequate educational credentials.

    It also followed rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court that his overseas high school qualifications fell short of legal requirements for vice-presidential candidates, and had been wrongly accepted by election authorities.

    Two replacement candidates expected

    Parliamentary leaders will now gather to discuss the next steps, Muzani said.

    The upper house will have to hold a session to declare a vacancy after Gibran’s resignation, while sending the president a letter seeking the names of two replacement candidates, said Yusril said on Wednesday.

    An upper house election will follow within 60 days.

    On Thursday, police said they had enough initial evidence to pursue treason charges against four suspects for wiretapping Prabowo, other politicians, activists and journalists.

    At a hearing, lawmakers urged police chief Suyudi Ario Seto to uncover who ultimately ordered Listyo to conduct the alleged wiretapping, and the political interests that could be behind it. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndonesiaPrabowo SubiantoJoko Widodo

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

    Inside Jensen Huang’s last hours as Nvidia CEO

    In October, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted the tech giant’s suite of productivity software.

    Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for businesses and governments

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014.

    Grit built in the genes: Malaysia’s Lee Yeow Seng drives IOI’s bold Singapore push

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More