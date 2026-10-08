Johor Bahru plans RTS bus hub and bigger fleet ahead of opening 

The new facility and pedestrian links will be ready when passenger services begin in February 2027

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke at the launch of the BAS.MY Johor Bahru service expansion at JB Sentral. PHOTO: CHUAH BEE KIM, BT

[JOHOR BAHRU] Malaysia will build a bus hub with pedestrian access to the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link station, as it prepares onward connections for a rail service expected to open in February 2027.

It will also expand Johor Bahru’s public bus fleet from 162 to 230 vehicles.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke told reporters at JB Sentral on Thursday (Oct 8) that the hub in Jalan Jim Quee and pedestrian links will be ready when passenger services begin.

The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore.

The Malaysian Ministry of Transport said that the Johor government, through Public Transport Corporation of Johor (PAJ), is implementing measures including park-and-ride facilities, feeder buses, contraflow lanes, smart traffic lights and road improvements along key corridors.

Loke also described a separate pedestrian bridge intended to shorten the walk between KTM Komuter platforms at JB Sentral and the RTS station.

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The exact opening date is subject to regulatory approvals from both countries. “We can only announce the exact date when the approvals are given,” Loke said. “But in terms of the time frame, we are quite confident it will be in February.”

He noted that the February 2027 target – a month later than originally planned – provides a “buffer” for the remaining safety assessment and approval processes.

“We could push it earlier to January, but we have a buffer, to ensure that all the processes are done smoothly,” he said, adding that Malaysia and Singapore had jointly agreed on the timing.

The delay in the RTS’ opening was announced by rail system operator RTS Operations (RTSO) on Oct 2.

RTSO said that it expects to complete all system tests and trial runs by Dec 31, and that passenger services will begin only after independent safety certification and final regulatory approvals from authorities in both countries.

Loke said that the project is in its testing and commissioning phase, with work focused on ensuring its various systems function together reliably.

The Ministry of Transport has projected that there will be around 40,000 RTS passengers daily in 2027.

Alongside preparations for the rail service, Malaysia is planning bus and pedestrian connections to help passengers travel to and from Bukit Chagar.

Loke said that the private sector is being encouraged to build pedestrian bridges connecting their developments around Bukit Chagar to the RTS station.

His ministry added that Johor Bahru’s BAS. MY bus network will be expanded in phases under a five-year continuation of the Stage Bus Services Transformation programme, which covers 2027 to 2031.

Target service intervals are 15 to 20 minutes on main routes and 20 to 30 minutes on feeder routes.

Planned coverage expansion includes Terminal Tiram, Johor Jaya, Eco Tropics, Mall of Medini and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Bus operator HI Mobility said its wholly owned subsidiary Handal Indah had received a non-binding letter of intent from Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency for its proposed appointment as the programme’s network operator in Johor Bahru from Jan 1, 2027, to Mar 31, 2031. The service scope, contractual terms and value remain to be finalised.

Loke said that improving public transport is essential to Johor Bahru’s ambition to become a city of international standard, with efficient connections supporting its growth.