Approvals and grid delivery delays – not generation capacity – are determining which data centre projects move ahead on schedule

A DayOne data centre in Johor. Data centres come onstream in phases with each phase requiring significant power capacity and higher reliability. PHOTO: DAYONE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Johor’s bottleneck is no longer power generation but grid delivery, with connection timelines now determining which data centre projects move on and which fall behind, according to industry watchers.

The consequences from that shift are already showing. Johor has rejected up to 30 per cent of new data-centre applications in 2025, according to industry guidance published this month.

The report by Area Market Intelligence cited misaligned utility timelines, lack of clarity on the responsibility for substation infrastructure and planning issues that were identified late in the day for the delays and rejections.