Johor-Singapore SEZ set to land ‘queen bee’ investor, lifting southern Malaysia into third chip hub

The firm has already picked out a site in Iskandar Puteri, with approvals and permitting now in progress

Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 10:32 AM
    • Johor nears a milestone year with approved investments hitting RM91.1 billion in third quarter of 2025.
    [KUALA LUMPUR] The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone is on track to land a “queen bee” investor that could reshape Malaysia’s digital economy and turn Johor into the country’s third semiconductor hub, according to Invest Johor chief executive Natazha Harris.

    He told The Business Times that the multinational advanced manufacturing firm has already picked out a site in Iskandar Puteri, with approvals and permitting now in progress.

    While declining to name the investor, Natazha said the foreign manufacturing giant has the potential to anchor a wider semiconductor ecosystem. “This (investment) will position Johor alongside the long-established semiconductor hubs like Penang and Selangor,” he added.

    Johor-Singapore SEZMalaysiaAseansemiconductors

