Johor-Singapore SEZ’s RM68 billion fuels state’s record investment haul as interest swells

The next priorities are execution, streamlining approvals and turning commitments into real projects, says Malaysia’s new economy minister

Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Malaysia's Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir says 2026 is "about delivery" for the JS-SEZ.
    [KUALA LUMPUR] The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) pact locked in RM68 billion (S$21.9 billion) in approved investments during the first nine months of 2025, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of Johor’s record RM91.1 billion, one of the country’s top officials told The Business Times.

    This marks a staggering leap from the RM48.5 billion in approved investments recorded for the whole of 2024.

    Active enquiries totalled RM73 billion in 9M 2025, signalling that the zone is outpacing initial expectations and cementing its role as one of Malaysia’s powerhouses for growth and foreign direct investment.

