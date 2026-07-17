‘Keep things simple’: HP’s Greater Asia chief Michael Boyle on leading the tech giant beyond hardware

The managing director says setting a clear direction is the biggest lesson he has learnt as a leader

[SINGAPORE] HP, probably best known for its personal computers and printers, has been investing heavily in services-led growth and artificial intelligence-enabled work solutions in a bid to raise profitability and its share of recurring revenue.

“If we look at the relationship between cloud and the edge, HP is very much positioning ourselves to be not only at the compute level but also the orchestration around the edge and reducing that friction,” Michael Boyle, senior vice-president and managing director for HP Greater Asia, told The Business Times.

HP split into HP Inc and HP Enterprise (HPE) in 2015. The split, at that time, allowed both businesses to focus on their respective customers, with HP Inc taking care of the consumer-facing hardware and HPE focusing on the enterprise business.