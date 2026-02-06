Kopi Kenangan is profitable now, but its CEO thinks his pitfall was ‘too much funding’ at the start

The coffee chain is starting – but not rushing – its global roll-out early to future-proof the business

Kopi Kenangan co-founder and CEO Edward Tirtanata says the group is considering expansions into new markets such as Taiwan and the Middle East. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Kopi Kenangan, one of Indonesia’s largest and fastest-growing coffee chains, clocked a milestone recently: its first full-year profit, for the year ended Dec 31, 2025.

This is a significant milestone for any startup, but an even more remarkable one for the chain, given its net loss of 452.2 billion rupiah (S$34.25 million) just three years earlier, in 2022.