Malaysia Airlines calls for level playing field if AirAsia gets aid
Its CEO said the carrier is willing to step in to grow aggressively if its low-cost rival faces deeper operational problems
- Malaysian authorities have been mulling a range of measures to help AirAsia, which is facing growing challenges in the face of high jet fuel costs. PHOTO: REUTERS
ANY financial aid given to struggling carriers such as AirAsia Group should be made available to other airlines to keep competition fair, the head of Malaysia Airlines said.
“It has to be a fair playing field,” group chief executive officer Nasaruddin A Bakar said in an interview on the sidelines of the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines’ annual meeting in Kuala Lumpur. “If it’s given to one airline, it should be given to all other airlines as well.”
Bakar also said his airline is willing to step in to grow aggressively if its low-cost rival faces deeper operational problems, citing the need to maintain connectivity across the country as the national carrier.
Malaysian authorities have been mulling a range of measures to help AirAsia, which is facing growing challenges in the face of high jet fuel costs. The US-Iran war has roiled the global aviation industry, hitting weaker airlines, particularly those operating in the low-fare segment.
The budget carrier’s shares tumbled in September on a report the government had sounded out rival local carriers, including Malaysia Airlines, about stepping up in case AirAsia had to stop flying routes if its financial challenges worsened.
The Malaysian government had said in recent weeks that it had not yet agreed to any commitment for financial aid for the struggling airline.
Malaysia Airlines “had a duty” to maintain connectivity across the country, Bakar said. The airline would need to ensure it had additional aircraft and crew, he said, adding it would only increase capacity if it was sustainable to do so safely and financially. BLOOMBERG
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Nvidia prepares to oust Jensen Huang after news of second affair, with executive: reports
Special dividend for SIA’s 80th anniversary? CEO says extra payout will need board’s nod
Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?
Who could replace Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s top engineer and CFO tipped as CEO candidates