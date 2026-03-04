Malaysia anti-graft agency probing government deal with chip firm Arm Holdings

Twelve people so far have been summoned to give statements on the Arm Holdings deal

Malaysia’s government agreed to pay Arm US$250 million over 10 years to acquire the firm’s chip design plans for local manufacturers in a deal announced in March 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that it is investigating corruption and fraud allegations involving a RM1.1 billion (S$355 million) deal between the Malaysian government and British chip firm Arm Holdings.

Authorities were also looking into a proposed takeover of IJM Corp by local conglomerate Sunway, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki said at a press conference.

Twelve people so far have been summoned to give statements on the Arm Holdings deal, including a former minister as well as officials from the economy ministry and Malaysia’s investment agency, Azam said.

He said anti-graft authorities are looking into issues concerning abuse of power, fraud and governance in relation to the Arm deal.

“We will investigate this matter in a fair and professional manner,” Azam said, adding that more witnesses will be summoned to assist in the probe.

