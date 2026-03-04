The Business Times
Malaysia anti-graft agency probing government deal with chip firm Arm Holdings

Twelve people so far have been summoned to give statements on the Arm Holdings deal

Published Wed, Mar 4, 2026 · 03:51 PM
    Malaysia's government agreed to pay Arm US$250 million over 10 years to acquire the firm's chip design plans for local manufacturers in a deal announced in March 2025.
    PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that it is investigating corruption and fraud allegations involving a RM1.1 billion (S$355 million) deal between the Malaysian government and British chip firm Arm Holdings.

    Authorities were also looking into a proposed takeover of IJM Corp by local conglomerate Sunway, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki said at a press conference.

    Twelve people so far have been summoned to give statements on the Arm Holdings deal, including a former minister as well as officials from the economy ministry and Malaysia’s investment agency, Azam said.

    He said anti-graft authorities are looking into issues concerning abuse of power, fraud and governance in relation to the Arm deal.

    “We will investigate this matter in a fair and professional manner,” Azam said, adding that more witnesses will be summoned to assist in the probe.

    Malaysia’s government agreed to pay Arm US$250 million over 10 years to acquire the firm’s chip design plans for local manufacturers in a deal announced in March 2025. REUTERS

    anti-graftMalaysiaARM HoldingsSoftBank

