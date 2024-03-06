Malaysia court overturns graft conviction of ex-palm oil agency head

A MALAYSIAN appeals court on Wednesday (Mar 6) overturned a corruption conviction imposed on the former chairman of the state palm oil plantation agency, after determining a key witness had given contradictory testimony in the original trial.

Tan Sri Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chief from 2011 to 2017, had been sentenced to six years in jail for nine counts of bribery in 2021 for illegally receiving about RM3 million (S$850,813) linked to the purchase of a hotel. He has denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, a three-member bench of the Court of Appeal reversed the verdict, saying there were merits in the appeal, according to a judgement issued after the proceedings.

The prosecution had changed its narrative on the case during the course of the trial, while a key witness gave differing accounts of the alleged bribery, the judges said.

Mohamad Isa told a televised press conference he was grateful and relieved by the decision.

The acquittal comes amid criticism of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration over a string of dropped graft cases involving leaders linked to the United Malay National Organisation (Umno), which partnered with Anwar to form a government in November 2022.

Mohamed Isa left Umno in 2018, but rejoined the party last year, according to media reports.

Anwar has said he does not interfere in court cases.

Felda has been dogged by allegations of corruption and poor management for years, sending its losses and debts soaring over the past decade.

In 2017, Mohamad Isa was replaced as chairman of Felda and listed unit FGV Holdings, one of the world’s largest palm oil plantation operators, amid reports of suspicious transactions and deals at both entities.

A government inquiry in 2019 cited mismanagement and bad investments among reasons for Felda’s troubles. The finance ministry last year said the government has agreed to restructure its debts through the issuance of sukuk and revolving credit. REUTERS