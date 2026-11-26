Its parliament is due to complete its five-year term in December 2027, with an election required within 60 days of its dissolution

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government is likely to serve until the end of its term despite recent speculation over an early election, according to his senior political adviser Zafrul Aziz.

“I believe so,” Zafrul said when asked in a Bloomberg TV interview with Haslinda Amin whether the government would last a full term. “We have commitments from all our coalition partners that we want the government to continue until its full term,” he said, adding that the timing ultimately depends on the prime minister.

Malaysia’s parliament is due to complete its five-year term in December 2027, with an election required within 60 days of its dissolution.

Speculation over an earlier vote has nevertheless persisted, with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi repeatedly calling for polls to be brought forward. Anwar has said he would consider such calls, while stressing that his multi-party government remains stable.

Responding to a question on US chip restrictions, Zafrul, who held the finance and trade portfolios under two different governments and who is also chair of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, said the key issues were whether advanced semiconductors are ending up with unauthorised users and whether the companies using them are approved.

Malaysia would give Washington its “full cooperation” to ensure the country remains a credible and attractive location for data centres, he said.

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Zafrul said the new US restrictions, which impose licensing requirements on shipments of advanced AI chips to Malaysia and tighten controls on overseas computing access, are likely to affect some companies investing in Malaysia’s data-center industry, though it is too early to determine the scale of the impact.

“My guess will be yes,” he said when asked whether the measures could affect investment. “There will be some companies obviously affected by this.”

Companies seeking access to US chips would need to comply with Washington’s rules, he added.

His comments come as Malaysia’s role in the AI supply chain faces increased scrutiny. The US Commerce Department this week added Singapore-based Megaspeed International and six related entities to its trade blacklist, citing a “significant risk” they could be involved in diverting advanced computing products to unauthorized users or uses. Two of the entities, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd. and MSFusion Sdn Bhd., are in Malaysia.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips.

Malaysia is separately investigating whether chips imported by Speedmatrix, a Megaspeed unit, were subsequently re-exported and whether any such shipments complied with Malaysian law. Megaspeed has said it takes its US compliance obligations “extremely seriously.”

The scrutiny comes as data centres have become an increasingly important source of investment for Malaysia.

The country approved RM123.5 billion (US$30 billion) of data-centre and cloud-computing projects in the first nine months of 2026, up 44.5 per cent from a year earlier and equivalent to more than a third of all approved investment during the period, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

Zafrul said Malaysia’s data centre expansion has already exceeded the government’s expectations, while stressing the need to preserve the country’s credibility with investors.

Electrical and electronics investment jumped 85.3 per cent in the first nine months from a year earlier to RM40.8 billion, according to MIDA, underscoring the growing importance of technology investment to the economy.

“For us to continue to be an attractive location for data centres, we need to make sure that our institutions are credible enough for them to then operate here,” Zafrul said. BLOOMBERG