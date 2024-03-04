Malaysia may renew search for MH370 decade after plane vanished

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 11:21 am
Visitors look at the wreckage of an aircraft believed to be from the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 during a remembrance event marking the 10th anniversary of its disappearance, Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 3, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Malaysia Airlines

MALAYSIAN authorities are considering resuming the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, a decade after the aircraft disappeared, after receiving a proposal from a marine exploration company for a fresh search.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he has asked Ocean Infinity for a briefing on its latest plan. Speaking Sunday at a commemoration event marking the tragedy, Loke said the US company had made a “no-cure, no-fee” proposal, which means it would get paid only if the wreckage is found.

MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014, on its way to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board. Investigators concluded the plane deliberately left its planned flightpath, looped back over Malaysia and headed out to sea.

The Boeing 777 likely cruised south for about six hours and came down in the southern Indian Ocean when it ran out of fuel. 

A huge search of the area, renowned for its deep subsea trenches, came up empty.

“The Malaysian government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke said in his speech. According to the Associated Press, Loke said he’ll ask Cabinet to approve a contract with Ocean Infinity if it has credible evidence pointing to the aircraft’s location.

SEE ALSO

Ocean Infinity tried to find MH370 in 2018. Malaysia’s government had agreed to pay the firm as much as US$70 million if that operation was successful.

Since then, advances in technology and robotics have improved the company’s capabilities, chief executive officer Oliver Plunkett said in a statement.

“We’ve been working with many experts, some outside of Ocean Infinity, to continue analysing the data in the hope of narrowing the search area down to one in which success becomes potentially achievable,” Plunkett said. “We hope to get back to the search soon.” BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Malaysia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

Ringgit gains as Malaysia steps up coordination to lift currency

Indonesia’s fisheries sector seeks greater use of AI to close technology gap

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund announces highest-ever dividend payout of RM57.8 billion in 2023

Climate and China loom over Asean talks in Australia

Property tycoon accused of embezzling US$12 billion in Vietnam’s biggest fraud case

AirAsia operator Capital A records loss in Q4 as higher costs weigh

Breaking News

Most Popular