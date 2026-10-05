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Malaysia plans first AI law in 2027 as scrutiny intensifies

Authorities are drafting an AI Act and building mechanisms to enforce rules governing the technology

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Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 01:10 PM
    • Malaysia’s planned legislation is part of a push by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to address the risks of the growing use of AI and social media.
    • Malaysia’s planned legislation is part of a push by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to address the risks of the growing use of AI and social media. PHOTO: EPA

    MALAYSIA plans to introduce its first dedicated artificial intelligence law in early 2027, as governments worldwide step up efforts to regulate the technology that is drawing growing scrutiny over its risks and potential misuse.

    The government is drafting an AI Act that will take a “risk-based approach”, and is also working on mechanisms to enforce rules governing the technology, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in parliament on Monday (Oct 5).

    Elsewhere, the EU has begun enforcing its AI Act, the world’s first comprehensive law governing the development and use of the technology.

    Malaysia’s planned legislation is part of a broader push by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to address the risks accompanying the growing use of AI and social media.

    Malaysia in June began requiring social media platforms to bar children under 16 from holding accounts and verify users’ ages. BLOOMBERG  

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