It reportedly involves the widow and sons of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, as well as an international media agency

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim says the suspect engaged the PR company to launch a coordinated attack aimed at undermining national institutions before the next election. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] The family of Malaysia’s former finance minister, Daim Zainuddin, filed a lawsuit on Friday (Mar 6) against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the police chief and the government to halt what they said were the false claims of a plot to overthrow the government.

The plot allegedly involved Daim’s widow and sons.

On Feb 27, the police announced an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to “topple the government and sabotage national stability”, which they said involved a high-profile Malaysian figure as well as an international media agency.

Anwar said on Tuesday the suspect engaged the public-relations (PR) company to launch a coordinated attack aimed at undermining national institutions before the next election.

Neither the prime minister nor the police have identified the suspect or the company. The family of Daim, who died in November 2024, said on Friday it was “public knowledge” that the investigation targeted his widow Na’imah Abdul Khalid and their sons.

An unverified copy of a police report circulating online accused her of plotting to overthrow the government.

In a statement on Feb 27, she denied any wrongdoing and questioned whether consulting the PR company could qualify as an attempt to topple a government.

The family said their lawsuit sought to challenge what it called an “abuse of power” by Anwar, police inspector-general Mohd Khalid Ismail and the government. It aims for the court to declare that the investigation is unlawful and tainted with bad faith.

The prime minister’s office, the police and the attorney-general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The police said on Feb 27 the investigation was being carried out under the laws against undermining parliamentary democracy, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

Daim was a long-time ally of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. Anwar and Mahathir have been locked in an on-and-off rivalry that has shaped the South-east Asian country’s politics for decades.

Prior to his death in 2024, Daim was the subject of a corruption probe looking into figures suspected of holding undeclared wealth. He denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges were part of a political vendetta by Anwar. REUTERS