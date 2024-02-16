Malaysia Q4 GDP growth up 3% on year; slower than economists forecast as exports weaken

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s economy expanded at a slower pace of 3 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter due to declining exports, said the central bank on Friday (Feb 16).

The Q4 growth was lower than the 3.3 per cent recorded in the previous quarter, although it was higher than Q2’s 2.9 per cent.

The latest figure disappointed the market’s expectations. Economists projected a 3.4 per cent growth in Q4 in a recent Reuters poll, echoing the advance estimates of 3.4 per cent by the Department of Statistics Malaysia in January.

For the full year, gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 3.7 per cent, slower than 8.7 per cent in 2022. The final figure was also lower than the statistics department’s advance estimates of 3.8 per cent.

Bank Negara governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the country’s exports remained subdued over the quarter due to prolonged weakness in external demand amid strong imports.

In the October to December period, Malaysia’s exports declined 6.9 per cent, while imports increased 1.3 per cent. This led to declining trade of 3.2 per cent to RM695.6 billion (S$196 billion). Trade surplus, meanwhile, dropped nearly 46 per cent year on year to RM36.9 billion.

Despite export-oriented industries facing softer growth in the quarter, the central bank governor said household spending remained the key driver of Malaysia’s economy, underpinned by an improved labour market and easing cost pressures.

Malaysia’s headline inflation continued to decline to 1.6 per cent during the quarter, thanks to the moderation of price growth of fresh food. Core inflation remained at 2 per cent, in line with lower commodity prices.

Abdul Rasheed said inflation is expected to remain modest in 2024, broadly reflecting stable cost and demand conditions.

“However, the inflation outlook remains highly subject to changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments,” he added.

He also expects Malaysia’s economy to perform better this year, driven by resilient domestic expenditure and the recovery in external demand.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts global trade growth will rebound to 3.3 per cent in 2024, from 0.3 per cent in 2023. With this, he said that together with a tech upcycle, stronger external demand and continued improvement in the tourism sector will provide support to Malaysia’s economic growth.

“The growth outlook, however, remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger declines in commodity production,” he added.

On Malaysia’s currency performance, he said domestic financial markets continued to be driven by evolving financial market expectations over the global monetary policy path.

Abdul Rasheed expects the ringgit to appreciate this year as “the US policy rate has already peaked, and the Fed will start reducing the policy rate this year amid ongoing disinflation.”

As at 1 pm on Friday, the ringgit traded at RM4.778 against the US dollar, 4 per cent lower than RM4.5892 on Jan 1. For the whole of 2023, the ringgit depreciated by 4.2 per cent against the greenback.