Deutsche Bank said that the bank has cooperated fully with regulatory and law enforcement authorities

The report stated Deutsche Bank continued to process millions of euros in transfers linked to Low Taek Jho in 2015, despite filing its own suspicious activity reports. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is studying leaked files that allegedly show that Deutsche Bank ignored internal red flags to help move millions of dollars linked to fugitive financier Jho Low, a senior official said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

News portal Malaysiakini reported that Deutsche Bank’s correspondent banking service was used to facilitate at least 24 transactions worth 172.3 million euros (US$190 million) that were linked to Low, a key player in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The portal cited leaked internal files from the “Inside Deutsche Bank” investigation, which covers more than 15 million files dating from the early 2010s.

The report also stated that the bank continued to process millions of euros in transfers linked to Low in 2015, despite filing its own suspicious activity reports.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the documents.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said in an email response that the bank has cooperated fully with regulatory and law enforcement authorities in relation to inquiries concerning 1MDB, and has not been subject to any regulatory penalty or sanction arising from 1MDB.

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“As stated in asset forfeiture complaints filed by the US Department of Justice, 1MDB made material misrepresentations and omissions to Deutsche Bank officials in connection with 1MDB’s transactions with the bank,” the spokesperson said.

The chairman of the task force in charge of recovering 1MDB assets, Johari Abdul Ghani, told Reuters that the relevant parties, including the task force itself and 1MDB’s legal team, were now studying the information.

However, he said it was still “premature” to comment on Malaysia’s position while the court case against Deutsche Bank was ongoing.

“Malaysia has pursued, and will continue to pursue, action against international banks which we believe failed to carry out proper customer due diligence checks in relation to the movement of 1MDB funds by Low, his associates and/or proxies,” he said.

1MDB is currently in settlement talks with Deutsche Bank over the legal dispute.

Low has previously denied wrongdoing, and his current whereabouts are unknown. REUTERS