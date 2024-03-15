Malaysia’s Petronas Q4 profit falls, flags market uncertainty in 2024

MALAYSIA’S state energy firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said on Friday (Mar 15) it expects oil and gas markets to face continued uncertainties this year, as it reported a drop in fourth quarter profit due to lower energy prices.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have led to heightened supply risks, while slowing global growth has hampered demand, Petronas chief executive Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said.

“Despite this volatile backdrop, which shows no sign of subsiding or receding, Petronas remains resolute in its commitments to firstly monetise resources responsibly for economic growth,” Muhammad Taufik said in a press conference.

Petronas posted a profit of RM16.6 billion (S$4.7 billion) in October-to-December 2023, down from RM24.4 billion in the same quarter the previous year.

Revenue in the quarter fell 12 per cent to RM91.7 billion, due to lower average realised prices for all products in line with declining benchmark prices, Petronas said.

For 2023, it recorded revenue of RM343.6 billion, while profit after tax was at RM80.7 billion.

SEE ALSO Energy firms boost gas exploration in South-east Asia to meet growing demand

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Petronas will “double down” on decarbonisation efforts as it looks to expand beyond its core upstream, downstream, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, including in clean energy solutions, renewables and hydrogen projects, Muhammad Taufik said.

“We welcome increased transparency of our operations given the heightened pressure for sustainability related disclosures,” he said.

Petronas is on track to meet its near-term target of capping emissions at 49.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2024 in its domestic operations, and is making progress towards commissioning its LNG plant in Canada, he added.

Like other oil majors, Petronas is ramping up investments in clean energy as part of its net zero carbon emissions goals.

It has said it will allocate 20 per cent of its overall capital expenditure for decarbonisation projects and cleaner energy solutions from 2023 to 2026. REUTERS