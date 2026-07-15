The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

Malaysia says higher energy prices will support subsidy spending

The government could spend up to RM40 billion (US$9.83 billion) on fuel subsidies this year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 12:46 PM
    • A customer filling up at a Petronas station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Aug 17, 2024.
    • A customer filling up at a Petronas station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Aug 17, 2024. PHOTO: CMG

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia said on Wednesday (Jul 15) that higher global energy prices are boosting its petroleum revenues enough to cover part of its rising fuel subsidy costs, easing pressure on government finances.

    The government has said it could spend up to RM40 billion (US$9.83 billion) on fuel subsidies this year, far above the RM15 billion initially set aside in its 2026 Budget, amid higher energy prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

    Every US$1 per barrel change in crude oil prices was estimated to have an impact of around RM300 million in federal petroleum revenue, not including dividends given to the government by state energy firm Petronas, Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong told parliament.

    “This increase in revenue can help offset some of the additional pressure on fuel subsidy spending. The government also regularly monitors revenue collection to ensure it is able to meet federal operating expenditure needs,” he said.

    If required, any review of its 2026 fiscal targets will be announced in the federal Budget for next year, due to be presented in parliament in October, Liew added. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Oil pricesPetronasMALAYSIA

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    The bank’s AI investments have already started to reap benefits, said Shee Tse Koon, DBS group executive and group head of consumer banking and wealth management.

    DBS targets S$1 trillion in AUM by 2030 as it steps up AI, hiring push

    Liang’s net worth more than doubled to US$36 billion, from around US$16.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

    DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng becomes the world’s richest AI model creator

    A distinct separation of duties in a family enterprise protects both the business and the family. 

    Family businesses fail when members overstep their roles

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More