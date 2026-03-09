The Business Times
Malaysia unveils five-year plan to grow capital market

It will focus on raising listed companies’ long-term valuations and performances, says Securities Commission chair

Published Mon, Mar 9, 2026 · 06:50 PM
    • Malaysia will seek to increase trading activity, boost access for companies seeking capital and allow better retail access to capital-market products. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday (Mar 9) launched a five-year master plan aimed at growing the capital market to between RM5.8 trillion (S$1.8 trillion) and RM6.3 trillion by 2030, Securities Commission chairman Mohammad Faiz Azmi said.

    This would translate to an increase of up to RM2 trillion.

    The fourth iteration of the plan would focus on raising the long-term valuations and performances of Malaysia’s listed companies, to bring them closer in line with the country’s economic growth, he said.

    Malaysia would additionally look to increase trading activity, boost access for companies seeking capital and allow better retail access to capital-market products.

    “We also want a healthy pipeline of market-ready companies,” Mohamad Faiz said.

    Other planned measures include addressing sustainability-funding needs, pushing for more exchange-traded funds focusing on South-east Asia, and encouraging foreign listings in Malaysia, he added. REUTERS

    Malaysia

