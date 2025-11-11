Malaysian timber and media tycoon Tiong Hiew King dies at 91

The founder of the Rimbunan Hijau Group also played a big role in shaping Malaysia’s Chinese-language media landscape

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian timber magnate and media power broker Tiong Hiew King, founder of the Rimbunan Hijau (RH) Group and a towering figure in Malaysia’s Chinese-language media landscape, died on Tuesday (Nov 11) at the age of 91, according to a report by Sin Chew Daily.

Tiong, who hailed from Sibu, Sarawak, built one of South-east Asia’s most influential business empires spanning timber, plantations, media, property, hospitality and information technology.

He was also one of Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals, with his family’s net worth estimated at about US$820 million as at April, according to Forbes.