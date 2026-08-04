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Malaysia’s DAP to vote on staying in government after PH’s Negeri Sembilan election defeat

Delegates vote on Aug 16 on whether the party should continue in government positions for the remaining term

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Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 11:48 AM
    • Pakatan Harapan’s defeat at the Negeri Sembilan state polls on Aug 1 saw Malaysian Transport Minister and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke lose his seat there.
    • Pakatan Harapan’s defeat at the Negeri Sembilan state polls on Aug 1 saw Malaysian Transport Minister and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke lose his seat there. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] A key party in Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government will decide on Aug 16 on whether its leaders should continue to serve in the administration, its chief said.

    The Democratic Action Party (DAP) – the largest party in the ruling bloc which is popular among ethnic minorities and progressive voters – has seen declining support amid backlash over the government’s handling of corruption cases and racial and religious issues, as well as concerns over the government’s commitment to promised reforms.

    On Saturday (Aug 1), Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition was defeated in the third regional election in a row, which also saw Transport Minister and DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke lose his seat in the Negeri Sembilan state legislature after 13 years.

    Loke said late on Monday that around 4,000 delegates attending DAP’s national congress in August will vote by secret ballot on a motion on whether the party should remain in government positions for the remainder of the current parliamentary term.

    DAP currently has five ministers and seven deputy ministers in Malaysia’s cabinet.

    “(The vote will decide) our participation in the government – that means whether or not we remain as the front bench,” Loke said.

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    The outcome would not affect the party’s support for Anwar or membership in the Pakatan bloc, he added.

    The next general election is not due until early 2028, though Anwar has said that he may call for snap elections if divisions within his administration continue to widen. REUTERS

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    Anwar IbrahimMalaysia politicsPakatan Harapan

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