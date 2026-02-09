The Business Times
Malaysia’s December industrial production up 4.8% y/y, matching expectations

Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 12:47 PM
    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production rose 4.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, in line with expectations, government data showed on Monday.

    The rise in December’s factory output matched the median forecast of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. REUTERS

