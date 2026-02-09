Malaysia’s December industrial production up 4.8% y/y, matching expectations
Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 12:47 PM
- The rise in December’s factory output matched the median forecast of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. PHOTO: BT FILE
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production rose 4.8 per cent in December from a year earlier, in line with expectations, government data showed on Monday.
The rise in December’s factory output matched the median forecast of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services