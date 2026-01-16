Malaysia’s economy grows 5.7% on year in Q4 2025, official advance estimates show

Malaysia’s full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 4.9 per cent in 2025. PHOTO: FOTOBERNAMA

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s economy grew 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Friday (Jan 16), its fastest pace in more than a year.

Growth in the October-to-December period was faster than the 5.2 per cent expansion in Q3 and the quickest since Q2 2024, when the economy grew 5.9 per cent.

The rise was driven by key sectors including services, manufacturing and construction, the statistics department said in a statement.

“Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was also supported by the continued strengthening of domestic demand,” chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

Malaysia’s full-year economic growth is expected to come in at 4.9 per cent in 2025, the department said, exceeding the central bank’s forecast range of between 4 and 4.8 per cent but just below the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in 2024.

Uncertainties around global trade and tariffs are expected to weigh on the economy, with the government projecting growth of between 4 and 4.5 per cent this year.

The US has imposed a 19 per cent tariff on most imports from Malaysia.

Final Q4 and 2025 gross domestic product figures are expected to be released on Feb 13. REUTERS