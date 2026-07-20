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Malaysia’s exports rise 45.4% in June, below forecast

Malaysia had a trade surplus of RM14.9 billion (US$3.65 billion) in June

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Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 12:58 PM
    • A truck transports shipping container at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah, Malaysia, June 29, 2026.
    • A truck transports shipping container at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah, Malaysia, June 29, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s exports jumped 45.4 per cent in June, government data showed on Monday (Jul 20), falling short of expectations.

    June’s exports were forecast to rise 52.9 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists.

    Imports in June grew 43.9 per cent from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a 24.4 per cent increase.

    Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of RM14.9 billion (US$3.65 billion) in June, compared to the poll estimate of RM42.4 billion. REUTERS

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    exportsMalaysia economyMALAYSIA

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