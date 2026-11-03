Malaysia’s IOI Properties makes Reit listing a springboard for next wave of growth

The group is tapping a US$1.9 billion portfolio to fund local projects and will retain a 60% stake in the trust

Chris Chong, CEO of IOIPG Reit Management, says the listing sets up a sustainable path to fund expansion without overburdening the balance sheet with debt. PHOTO: TAN AI LENG, BT

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s IOI Properties is turning its portfolio of shopping malls, offices, and hotels into a capital engine for its next wave of growth, leveraging a real estate investment trust (Reit) listing to unlock liquidity while retaining control.

Backed by nine commercial assets worth nearly RM7.66 billion (US$1.9 billion), IOIPG Malaysia Reit launched its prospectus on Tuesday (Nov 3) ahead of its debut on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market on Nov 25.

IOI Properties will retain a 60 per cent stake in the Reit.