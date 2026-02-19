Malaysia’s January CPI rises 1.6% y/y, matching forecast
Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 12:29 PM
- The rise was in line with the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, and matched the pace in the previous month. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
The rise was in line with the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, and matched the pace in the previous month. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services