Malaysia’s January CPI rises 1.6% y/y, matching forecast

Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 12:29 PM
    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

    The rise was in line with the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, and matched the pace in the previous month. REUTERS

