Malaysia’s January industrial production up 5.9%, above forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 5.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, surpassing expectations, government data showed on Tuesday.

January’s factory output had been forecast to expand 5 per cent, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. REUTERS