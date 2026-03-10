The Business Times
Malaysia’s January industrial production up 5.9%, above forecast

Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 12:41 PM
    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 5.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, surpassing expectations, government data showed on Tuesday.

    January’s factory output had been forecast to expand 5 per cent, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. REUTERS

