Malaysia’s January inflation steady at 1.5%, beating economists’ forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s inflation rate remained at 1.5 per cent year on year in January, the same rate since November last year, thanks to the easing price growth of food and hospitality, a Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) report indicated on Friday (Feb 23).

The inflation rate is lower than economists’ projection of 1.6 per cent in a recent Bloomberg survey, as most of them believe that the country’s consumer price index (CPI) will accelerate after the implementation of new taxes and price adjustments.

The country’s year-on-year inflation growth has stayed below 2 per cent since September last year.

On Feb 16, Bank Negara said the inflation for this year “remains modest”, but changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market development will affect the inflation outlook.

The DOSM report indicated that 345 out of 573 – or 60.2 per cent – of items in the CPI saw price increases in January. Among these, the prices of nine items went up by over 10 per cent, while the prices of 130 items declined.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which constitute 29.8 per cent of the total CPI, recorded a slower increase of 2 per cent in January from a year earlier.

Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels – contributing 24.7 per cent of the total CPI – rose 2 per cent.

Overall, Malaysia’s inflation rate in January was lower than that of several Asia-Pacific countries, including the Philippines’ 2.8 per cent, South Korea’s 2.8 per cent and Indonesia’s 2.6 per cent.

The eurozone experienced inflation of 2.8 per cent, and US inflation stood at 3.1 per cent in January.