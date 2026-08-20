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Malaysia’s July exports jump 38% on year, higher than forecast

The country recorded a trade surplus of RM22.5 billion (US$5.57 billion) in July

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Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 12:28 PM
    • A container ship docked at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah, Malaysia, June 29, 2026.
    • A container ship docked at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah, Malaysia, June 29, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s exports rose 38 per cent from a year earlier in July, faster than expected, government data showed on Thursday (Aug 20).

    July’s exports were expected to grow 34.3 per cent, according to 14 economists surveyed by Reuters.

    Imports in July grew 36.4 per cent from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a rise of 32.4 per cent.

    Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of RM22.5 billion (US$5.57 billion) in July, compared with the poll’s forecast of RM17.5 billion. REUTERS

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