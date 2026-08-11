Malaysia’s June industrial production up 6.5%, below forecast
June’s factory output had been expected to expand 7 per cent, according to 11 economists surveyed
- Workers collect rubber gloves at Top Glove's factory in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production index in June rose 6.5 per cent from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Tuesday (Aug 11).
June’s factory output had been forecast to expand 7 per cent, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.
May’s reading was revised slightly upwards to 8.5 per cent from an originally reported 8.4 per cent, the data showed. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services