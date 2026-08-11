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Malaysia’s June industrial production up 6.5%, below forecast

June’s factory output had been expected to expand 7 per cent, according to 11 economists surveyed

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Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 12:30 PM
    • Workers collect rubber gloves at Top Glove's factory in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    • Workers collect rubber gloves at Top Glove's factory in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s industrial production index in June rose 6.5 per cent from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Tuesday (Aug 11).

    June’s factory output had been forecast to expand 7 per cent, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

    May’s reading was revised slightly upwards to 8.5 per cent from an originally reported 8.4 per cent, the data showed. REUTERS

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    industrial productionMalaysia economyMalaysia

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