Malaysia’s largest pension fund sets 6.15% dividend for 2025

The fund expects the global economy to remain resilient

MALAYSIA’S largest pension fund declared a 6.15 per cent dividend for both its conventional and Shariah savings accounts for 2025, a year where unpredictable trade policies whipsawed markets.

The Employees Provident Fund will pay RM79.6 billion (S$26 billion) to account holders, according to a statement on Saturday. The fund manages RM1.41 trillion and has more than 18 million members, about 60 per cent of whom contributed money in the past 12 months.

“Resilient equity markets were the main driver of EPF’s income, supported by stable returns from fixed income and the well diversified nature of the portfolio,” Chairman Mohd Zuki Ali said in the statement.

The fund expects the global economy will remain resilient thanks to abating inflation and monetary easing, and that continued investment inflows, especially into technology, will help offset possible uneven growth among major economies.

The latest dividend compares with 2024 dividends of 6.3 per cent for both its conventional and Sharia accounts — the latter being investments made in line with Islamic principles.

For 2025, EPF recorded total distributable income of RM82.7 billion, up 9.5 per cent from a year earlier. Investment assets expanded 12.8 per cent to RM1.41 trillion, driven by portfolio income and net contributions of RM66.5 billion.

Equities generated RM50.7 billion, a 7.9 per cent return, while fixed income instruments yielded RM26.3 billion, or 4.3 per cent. Real estate and infrastructure brought in RM1.6 billion, a 4.8 per cent return, while money market instruments added about RM600 million, or 1.6 per cent. BLOOMBERG