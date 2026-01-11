Malaysia’s MM2H’s new pull: Schools, second homes and a Greater China surge

The Malaysia My Second Home scheme is increasingly being used as a visa for globally mobile families

Unlike permanent residency, MM2H does not offer a path to citizenship. For many families, that is not a drawback. PHOTO: BT FILE

[KUALA LUMPUR] The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) scheme, which generated nearly RM900 million (S$284.2 million) in the year to June 2025, is increasingly being used as a visa for globally mobile families chasing international school access and a second base – not just retirees looking to settle.

Behind the headline inflows, demand is increasingly concentrated.

Chinese nationals make up about 53 per cent of main applicants, and once Taiwan and Hong Kong are included, the Chinese account for roughly three-quarters of demand – a much sharper tilt than before the programme was frozen in 2020.