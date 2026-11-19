Malaysia’s October CPI rises 1.9% y/y, slightly lower than forecast
The index rose 1.8% in September
- The rise in CPI was slightly lower than the 2 per cent growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. PHOTO: BT
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.9 per cent from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Thursday (Nov 19).
The rise was slightly lower than the 2 per cent growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. The index rose 1.8 per cent in September. REUTERS
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