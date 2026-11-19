The index rose 1.8% in September

The rise in CPI was slightly lower than the 2 per cent growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. PHOTO: BT

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.9 per cent from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Thursday (Nov 19).

The rise was slightly lower than the 2 per cent growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. The index rose 1.8 per cent in September. REUTERS