Malaysia’s Sunway Healthcare hires six banks as IPO underwriters

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s Sunway Healthcare Holding signed on six investment banks as underwriters for an initial public offering in the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange, it said on Tuesday (Feb 10).

The company, a unit of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway, plans to launch its prospectus for the IPO in the first quarter of this year, it said in a statement.

Maybank Investment Bank, AmInvestment Bank, Affin Hwang Investment Bank, CIMB Investment Bank, RHB Investment Bank and Kenanga Investment Bank have been roped in as underwriters. Reuters reported last year that Sunway Healthcare was looking to debut on the Bursa Malaysia in a more than RM3 billion (S$967.8 million) offering, valuing the private hospitals operator at more than RM15 billion.

The IPO would involve 1.97 billion shares, including 575 million new shares and 1.39 billion shares from existing investors issued to retail and institutional investors, the company said.

Sunway plans to use the proceeds from the offering primarily to support the expansion of existing hospitals.

The company is one of Malaysia’s leading private healthcare providers with total licenced beds of 1,805 as of January 2026 and operates the largest private hospital in Malaysia – the Sunway Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur. REUTERS