The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

Malaysia’s trade hits record RM3.1 trillion in 2025, with exports beating forecast

This coincides with country’s economy also expanding faster last year than previously projected

Summarise
Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 05:41 PM
    • The country’s economy grew by 4.9% in 2025, according to advance government estimates. This is higher than earlier official projections of between 4 and 4.8%.
    • The country’s economy grew by 4.9% in 2025, according to advance government estimates. This is higher than earlier official projections of between 4 and 4.8%. PHOTO: EPA

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s trade hit a record high at the end of 2025, as a surge in electronics exports pushed total commerce past RM3 trillion (S$949 billion) for the first time and capped a year of stronger-than-expected economic growth.

    Total trade in December expanded by 11.1 per cent year on year to RM286.6 billion, supported by double-digit growth in both exports and imports, according to data released on Tuesday (Jan 20) by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

    The out-turn comfortably beat market expectations and marked a sharp acceleration from November’s softer performance.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MalaysiaMalaysia economyBank Negara MalaysiaInterest ratesAseanAsean BusinessAsia-Pacific

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More