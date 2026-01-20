Malaysia’s trade hits record RM3.1 trillion in 2025, with exports beating forecast

This coincides with country’s economy also expanding faster last year than previously projected

The country’s economy grew by 4.9% in 2025, according to advance government estimates. This is higher than earlier official projections of between 4 and 4.8%. PHOTO: EPA

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s trade hit a record high at the end of 2025, as a surge in electronics exports pushed total commerce past RM3 trillion (S$949 billion) for the first time and capped a year of stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Total trade in December expanded by 11.1 per cent year on year to RM286.6 billion, supported by double-digit growth in both exports and imports, according to data released on Tuesday (Jan 20) by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The out-turn comfortably beat market expectations and marked a sharp acceleration from November’s softer performance.