Marcos’ cousin Romualdez pleads not guilty of plundering flood project funds
He is accused of having a role in the misuse of 7.4 billion pesos (US$118 million) in public funds
- Martin Romualdez at his arraignment via video conference at the Quezon City Jail, Quezon City, Philippines, Sep 16, 2026. PHOTO: EPA
THE lawmaker cousin of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pleaded not guilty to a plunder charge in a corruption scandal involving flood control projects.
Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, on a wheelchair wearing a yellow detainee shirt and blue jacket, entered his plea before the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court via video conference, days after he was transferred to a jail from a hospital.
Romualdez — among the high-profile personalities to be arrested in a multi-billion peso corruption scandal — is accused of having a role in the misuse of 7.4 billion pesos (US$118 million) in public funds meant to mitigate flooding in the typhoon-prone country. He earlier denied wrongdoing.
The graft scandal, which Marcos exposed in a national address last year, has paralysed government spending and dragged Philippine economic growth to its weakest pace since 2009, excluding the pandemic. BLOOMBERG
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