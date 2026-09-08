Marcos’ kin faces arrest over graft as Philippine tensions rise

The allegation centres on Romualdez’s role in the misuse of 7.4 billion pesos (US$118 million) in public funds meant to stem flooding

A PHILIPPINE anti-graft court has ordered the arrest of the cousin-lawmaker of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, further raising political tensions in the South-east Asian nation.

The Sandiganbayan court issued warrants of arrest against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other individuals, just hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed a plunder case against them on Monday (Sep 7), according to a court document. They’re also barred from leaving the country.

It’s the latest development in the deepening political turmoil in the Philippines that continues to grapple with one of the slowest economic growth and hottest inflation in South-east Asia.

Last week, another local court issued an arrest warrant against Vice-President Sara Duterte for allegedly threatening to assassinate Marcos in 2024, prompting her to post bail over the weekend.

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte arrived to post bail after a court issued an arrest warrant for her on Sep 4 over charges of grave threats towards President Marcos Jr., his wife and Romualdez. PHOTO: EPA

The allegation centres on Romualdez’s role in the misuse of 7.4 billion pesos (US$118 million) in public funds meant to mitigate flooding in the typhoon-prone country, according to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla.

“This case proves that we’re not favouring anyone. We want those responsible to be held to account,” Remulla told a briefing. “We are going to file cases against many others.”

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Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, speaking at a hospital on Monday evening where Romualdez is apparently confined, said the police is ready to serve the arrest warrant against the lawmaker.

“We have armed police outside the hospital and in the lobby,” he told reporters. “He is now considered, after we read his rights, a person deprived of liberty.”

Charged alongside Romualdez is former lawmaker Zaldy Co who’s been in hiding for months and is alleged to be among the central figures in the massive graft scheme to steal billions of dollars in funds allocated for flood infrastructure projects.

Co was separately charged in November by the Ombudsman on alleged graft and malversation of public funds intended for other flood-control projects.

Romualdez and Co have previously denied any wrongdoing. Their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The court’s actions come as Marcos faces mounting pressure from the public demanding accountability for the stolen government funds.

Monsoon rains and typhoons in recent weeks have severely flooded many areas particularly in the main Luzon island, killing 43 people and prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands, according to government data.

Business and consumer confidence have taken a hit while government spending slowed sharply after Marcos exposed the graft issue last year, sinking the South-east Asian nation’s economic growth to the slowest since 2009, excluding the pandemic.

Public officials, including a senator, have been arrested on corruption charges.

“Those who ought to be held accountable must be held accountable — whoever they may be: a relative, a friend, an ally, or a political opponent,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in response to the court’s actions against Romualdez.

Marcos, during his national address in July, said the government has investigated the corruption scandal extensively and has left the job of prosecuting those responsible with the Ombudsman.

“I am not the president of my family. I am not the president of my friends,” he said. “I am the president of the Philippines, and my duty is to you — my fellow Filipinos.” BLOOMBERG