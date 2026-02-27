Next gen steers Vietnam’s US$1 billion sugar empire to go global - starting with three-person Singapore office

Chairwoman Dang Huynh Uc My is determined that sugar alone will not define AgriS’ future

Dang Huynh Uc My (pictured) stepped up as AgriS chairwoman in July 2024 after about two decades in senior roles, including overseas training in finance and management in New Zealand. PHOTO: AGRIS

Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Far from the cane fields that built her family’s fortune, Dang Huynh Uc My, or Omi Dang, set up a modest three-person office in Singapore to plot an unlikely overseas push for Vietnam’s sugar giant AgriS. It would prove to be a sweet spot.

Fifteen years on, that tentative outpost has become the nerve centre of AgriS’ international expansion – a strategy that helped transform a domestic sugar champion into a group with more than US$1 billion in annual revenue and exports to nearly 80 countries.