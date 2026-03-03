The Business Times
“No clear ending”: S-E Asian businesses in the Gulf brace for prolonged disruption

Some SMEs and exporters could face operational and cost pressures as conflicts spill over

Evan See

Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 11:42 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Dubai, whose reputation for safety in a politically volatile region has long positioned the Emirate as a hotspot for foreign investment, has not been spared by the conflict. PHOTO: AFP

    [SINGAPORE] South-east Asian companies with Gulf exposure are on contingency mode as the US-Iran conflict spills across the region, forcing evacuations and suspending operations, while bracing for narrower margins from higher freight and energy costs.

    These include exporters to the Middle East, companies within the oil and gas value chain, and small and medium enterprises with business ventures in Gulf countries, as well as those with presence in international business hubs such as Dubai.

    Security and safety precautions have been the paramount step for most companies who have teams active in the region.

