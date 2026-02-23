The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

No more cheap kopi: the price of Johor’s investment boom

As Malaysia’s southern state transforms into an investment powerhouse, rising rents, traffic and costs test residents’ resilience

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Mon, Feb 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Johor recorded RM91.1 billion in approved investments in the first nine months of 2025 — the highest among Malaysian states.
    • Johor recorded RM91.1 billion in approved investments in the first nine months of 2025 — the highest among Malaysian states. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s most dynamic growth corridor – powered by foreign direct investment, data centres and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) – is coming with a steep price tag.

    As capital floods the country’s southern gateway, recalibrating the state’s economy, it is pushing rents and living costs higher for local pockets.

    “It’s the price we pay for progress,” remarked Invest Johor chief executive Natazha Harris. These challenges include a higher cost of living, congestion, infrastructure strain and rising housing prices, he said.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Johor-Singapore SEZJohorJohor Bahru

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More