The only common thing in S-E Asia is that we all eat rice: Cisco’s Asean president

THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK

Tay Bee Kheng says her role is to help the US company understand this region in a simplified manner

Cisco’s Tay Bee Kheng says that her value-add as the tech giant’s Asean chief lies in identifying what each regional market needs specifically, and presenting that to her global bosses. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia can sometimes be an enigma for multinational corporations. They recognise the enormous economic potential of the region, yet some still view it as a homogenous bloc instead of 11 individual economies with their own cultures, forms of government and at different stages of growth.

“There’s nothing in common in Asean, except for one thing – rice,” said Tay Bee Kheng, Cisco’s Asean president.

Tay, who has been with Cisco for a decade, sees her role as that of a bridge – to simplify Asean’s complexity for her counterparts and bosses in San Jose, California, and to remind them of the region’s potential for Cisco.