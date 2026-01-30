The Business Times
Penang’s rising horizon: E&O’s RM60 billion Andaman Island moves from homes to hubs

Penang’s iconic Gurney Drive gains a new neighbour with the recent opening of a second bridge linking Andaman to George Town

Tan Ai Leng

Published Fri, Jan 30, 2026 · 09:59 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Andaman Island is envisioned as a 30-year masterplan with an estimated gross development value of about RM60 billion.
    [GEORGETOWN] From a blank stretch of reclaimed seabed to a rising island off Penang’s northern coast, Andaman Island is moving into its next phase – to become a lifestyle and business hub.

    With its first residents due to move in this year after Eastern & Oriental’s (E&O) maiden project is handed over, the Bursa Malaysia-listed developer is lining up commercial components for the new island beside Gurney Drive – Penang’s best-known seafront promenade.

    Gurney Drive is one of Penang Island’s most visited destinations, prized not only by tourists but also by homebuyers and property investors as one of the northern state’s most sought-after addresses.

