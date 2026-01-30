Malaysian state’s Gurney Drive gains a new neighbour with the opening of a second bridge linking the artificial island to George Town

Andaman Island is envisioned as a 30-year masterplan with an estimated gross development value of about RM60 billion. PHOTO: EASTERN & ORIENTAL

[GEORGETOWN] From a blank stretch of reclaimed seabed to a rising island off Penang’s northern coast, Andaman Island is moving into its next phase – to become a lifestyle and business hub.

With its first residents due to move in this year after Eastern & Oriental’s (E&O) maiden project is handed over, the Bursa Malaysia-listed developer is lining up commercial components for the new island beside Gurney Drive – Penang’s best-known seafront promenade.

Gurney Drive is one of Penang Island’s most visited destinations, prized not only by tourists but also by homebuyers and property investors as one of the northern state’s most sought-after addresses.